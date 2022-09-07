Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba has said that the bureaucracy is also to blame for the bad state of the country like politicians.

“We come to the government if the people vote for us. Who is responsible for bad state of this country? Is it only leaders or also the bureaucracy?” Deuba stated addressing a program to mark the Civil Service Day on Wednesday.

He pointed that works cannot be done without cooperation of bureaucracy. “We come for five years after winning the election. We lose some times and win at others. But the civil servants remain until they retire. But works still have not been done, the country is in a bad state. We should hold comprehensive discussion on that.”

He also pointed that staffers don’t report for duty when transferred to remote places.