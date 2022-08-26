Seat-sharing will be finalized by Aug 31: Dahal

CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has claimed that seat-sharing within the ruling coalition will be finalized by August 31.

Talking to mediapersons at Biratnagar Airport on Friday, Dahal said that there isn’t a lot of problem over the issue contrary to rumors outside.

“We are constantly in discussion. The task force has been working,” he added.

Dahal also expressed confidence that the president will authenticate the citizenship bill.

He said that some of the president’s activities appear unusual. “But I don’t see it inviting any crisis,” he added.

There are rumors that President Bidya Devi Bhandari may resign after the House of Representatives passed the citizenship bill, which she had sent back for reconsideration, for a second time without making any changes. Many leaders have criticized her after she met with former army officers recently.