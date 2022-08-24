Oli meets Deuba and raise four issues

CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli has met Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba at Baluwatar and drew the latter's attention toward four issues.

Oli reached Baluwatar along with his lieutenants Subash Chandra Nembang and Bishnu Paudel and talked with PM Deuba who is also Nepali Congress (NC) president. Minister for Communication and Information Technology and Deuba's confidant Gyanendra Bahadur Karki was also present during the meeting.

Oli complained that the government didn't consult the main opposition party before announcing the election date and urged Deuba to hold a free and fair election on November 20.

Oli has also complained that the government did not consult UML before bringing the bill on transitional justice.

The government has moved the bill related to amendment of the act related to Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), and the Commission of Investigation on Enforced Disappeared Persons in the House of Representatives (HoR) despite objections by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and other human rights organizations.

He has also raised the issue of the Citizenship Bill that has again been passed by the House without any changes after President Bidya Devi Bhandari sent it back for reconsideration after it was passed by both the HoR and the National Assembly.

Oli has also raised the issue of inflation and slammed the government for not taking initiative to control price of essential goods.

Minister Karki told Setopati that Deuba took the issues raised by Oli positively and assured Oli about free and fair election, and that he would discuss the raised issues during the meeting of ruling coalition.