CPN (Unified Socialist) has set eight criteria for picking the party’s candidates in the upcoming provincial and federal elections.

The party’s secretariat meeting has also decided to finalize its candidates by September 5, according to Deputy General Secretary of the party Jagannath Khatiwada.

Those seeking candidacy for the House of Representatives (HoR) must be committed to the partiy’s policies and direction, and the party will prioritize those who have played active role in the rebellion against CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli and made contribution in forming the party.

They should also be disciplined and committed toward the party and revolution, and be popular and established among the people with a clean image and supporter of good governance. The party will also evaluate competence of the potential candidates who will be picked on the basis of inclusion and proportional representation.

The federal and provincial electoral constituency coordination committee should recommend the probable candidates by August 26 to the district committee which should send the list to the provincial committee by August 28.

The provincial committee will have to send the recommendation to the central committee by August 31 and the central committee will have to finalize the candidates by September 5.