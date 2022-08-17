NC faction unhappy with Deuba holds gathering with 3 key demands

Leaders and cadres of Nepali Congress (NC) unhappy with the working style of party president Sher Bahadur Deuba have organized a gathering at City Hall in Kathmandu on Wednesday.

Participants at the gathering have accused Deuba of moving ahead unilaterally and of not being able to implement the decisions made by the party’s central committee.

Former joint general secretary Arjun Narsingh KC, leaders Gururaj Ghimire and Ranjit Karna, and central members Sarita Prasain and Pratima Gautam were also present at the gathering organized by student, women and youth wing leaders from the Shekhar Koirala camp.

Though most leaders from the Koirala camp participated in the gathering, Koirala himself was not seen.

Deuba has appointed those close to him as the heads of Nepal Student Union, Nepal Tarun Dal and Nepal Woman Association. However, the working committees of these bodies have not been formed yet.

Leaders and cadres from the Koirala camp have stood up against Deuba demanding that he appoint leadership in 10 sister organizations and give full shape to those bodies.

NC had authorized Deuba in February to appoint leadership in the party’s sister organizations, but some of the sister organizations are still without leadership. Most of the sister organizations were dissolved after failing to hold their general convention on time.

The participants at the gathering have made chiefly three demands. First, they have demanded a 40 percent share for the Koirala faction. Second, they have demanded that Koirala be made senior leader. Third, they have called for equitable allocation in ticket distribution.