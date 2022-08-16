Govt to table citizenship bill as is in House again

The government has decided to again move the Citizenship Bill forward in its present state.

A meeting of the ruling coalition held at Baluwatar on Tuesday has decided to table the Citizenship Bill in the House of Representatives (HoR) and send it to the president for authentication again.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari had returned the bill to the HoR on Sunday.

“The president returned the citizenship bill, this is her constitutional right,” government spokesperson Gyanendra Bahadur Karki said. “It has been agreed to table the citizenship bill in parliament again and send it to the president for authentication by completing the process.”

The ruling coalition has also decided to move the bill on Truth and Reconciliation Commission forward by incorporating suggestions from stakeholders, human rights activists and civil society on the issue.

“It has been agreed to move the bill forward with suggestions from everybody after holding extended discussions on the bill on Truth and Reconciliation Commission. The Law Minister has been holding discussions with everybody regarding this,” said Karki.