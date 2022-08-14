Demand for 50% ticket to those below 50 in NC

There is demand to give at least 50 percent of tickets to those below 50 years in ruling Nepali Congress (NC) where almost all the top leaders are around 70.

Voting for 165 House of Representatives (HoR) and 330 provincial assembly seats will be held on November 20. NC is expected to stake claim for around 100 HoR seats and 200 provincial seats while deciding sharing of seats in the ruling coalition on the basis of the party’s performance in the recent local election and the general election in 2017.

President of the student wing of the grand old party Dujang Sherpa has started a campaign to ensure that at least half of the party candidates are youths. “What we youths want is representation, partnership. Mere participation does not suffice now. We want partnership,” Sherpa said addressing a program on Sunday. “Those under 40 years should now be given 50 percent share. This is also a warning for the leaders. We won’t bow down. We need 50 percent partnership in this election at any cost.”

Industry Minister and NC leader Dilendra Badu speaking after Sherpa in the same program also called for the party to give role to youths. “Time for youths has arrived. Youths also need a role,” Badu stated pointing how youths won even as independent candidates in the recent local election.

NC leader Bhupendra Jung Shahi also demanded 50 percent partnership for youths. “Youths demand that 50 percent of the tickets be given to those below 50. 50 percent of the tickets should be given to youths also to attract youths toward the party and to boost hope, trust and confidence of the youths,” Shahi, who is a former general secretary of the party’s youth wing, said. “The party becomes strong and dynamic if youths are given role. NC alone can secure majority (if that happens).”

NC central member Nain Singh Mahar stated that not just NC but even other parties should give tickets to youths pointing how 41.14 percent of the elected representatives in the recent local election were aged 21-40 years.