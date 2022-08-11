Ruling coalition to base sharing of seats on votes secured in last local and general elections

The ruling coalition has discussed about making votes secured by parties in the last general and local elections the main basis for sharing seats in the federal and provincial elections scheduled for November 20.

The five-party ruling alliance had formed an 11-member task force on August 5 to finalize the modality for sharing seats in the upcoming elections.

A meeting of the task force held at Baluwatar on Thursday morning discussed the possibility of sharing seats on the basis of votes received by the ruling parties in previous elections.

CPN (Maoist Center) leader Dev Prasad Gurung, who is a member of the task force, said that the meeting discussed modalities for sharing seats.

“We are already close to an agreement in principle,” Gurung said, adding that the task force has decided to meet again after all the coalition partners have discussed the issue in their parties.

According to Gurung, the task force’s next meeting is scheduled for August 15.

He said that the task force also discussed the modality of sharing seats on the basis of votes secured by the parties in the past.

“It has been decided to consider votes received in the local election and previous parliamentary elections,” said Gurung. However, he added, votes secured in previous elections will not be the only basis for sharing seats as some parties in the ruling coalition did not exist then.