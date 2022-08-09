Khanal urges PM Deuba to solve problems in tea trade

CPN (Unified Socialist) leader Jhala Nath Khanal has urged Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba to take initiative to resolve the problems in tea trade with India.

Reaching Baluwatar with tea producers from his home district Ilam on Tuesday Khanal has asked PM Deuba to talk with the Indian government to resolve the problems.

“India has raised question about the quality of our tea. This is problem of their lab rather than our tea,” Khanal stated after the meeting. “Another thing, India had not levied any tariff on tea until now. It is now trying to slap a huge tariff. I have said that we should move forward through government to government process for that.”

He added that PM Deuba assured that he would take initiative to resolve the problems.