Raut seeks help from Yadav and Thakur in Saptari-2

Janamat Party Chairman CK Raut, who has announced candidacy from the federal constituency of Saptari-2, has sought help from Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Chairman Upendra Yadav and Loktantrik Samajwadi Party (LSP) Chairman Mahantha Thakur.

Party General Secretary Chandan Singh told Setopati that Raut met the two leaders separately a few days back and sought help in the election pointing that his home is in the constituency.

Raut’s home is at Mahadeva Rural Municipality 2 that falls in the constituency that was won by Yadav in the last federal election. “Both of them seem positive,” Singh claimed.

Janamat Party had won in a few wards of the constituency in the recent local election. It had also got the party candidates elected chief of Hanumannagar Kankalini Municipality and Balanbihul Rural Municipality defeating JSP and Nepali Congress candidates respectively.

This will be the first time that the party will contest federal election. Raut had signed 11-point agreement with the then KP Sharma Oli government on March 8, 2019 withdrawing his campaign for independent Madhes and accepting Nepal's territorial integrity.