Finance Secretary Marasini transferred

Finance Secretary Madhu Marasini has been transferred. The Cabinet meeting on Thursday has decided to transfer Marasini.

“It was decided that finance secretary will not remain there but nothing was talked about who will be taken to the Finance Ministry and where he will be transferred to,” a minister told Setopati after the meeting.

Marasini was also involved in controversy along with Revenue Secretary Krishna Hari Pushkar after allegations against Finance Minister Sharma of inviting unauthorized persons to the Finance Ministry to change tax rates at the time of finalizing the budget.

Sharma resigned following the allegations but has since been reappointed at the ministry after the special parliamentary probe committee gave clean chit to him.