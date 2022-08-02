JSP lawmaker Gurung says her house was bombed, police say it was firecracker

Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) lawmaker Renuka Gurung’s house has been bombed.

Gurung has told the House of Representatives (HoR) on Tuesday that her residence at Maharajgunj was bombed at 8:25 Monday evening. “Traitors detonated a bomb inside my house at 8:25 yesterday night. Everyone in the house was terrorized. I saw two men leaving on a motorcycle. I could not recognize as it was dark,” Gurung said. “Police arrived after I called Mahargunj Police. Wrapper of rocket bomb (firecracker) was found inside the compound that was taken away by the police.”

Gurung, who is a former federal state minister, has demanded security for her safety after the incident. “I demand with the home minister and the Government of Nepal for PSO (personal security officer) that I deserve lifelong as a former state minister for my security and that of my house and family as I am a federal lawmaker and also a member of the executive.”

The police, meanwhile, said that firecracker was found in her house. “It was firecracker rather than bomb. That too apparently reached there accidentally, not intentionally,” Deputy Superintendent of Police at the Maharajgunj Police Circle Pramesh Bista told Setopati.