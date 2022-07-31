Swarnim Wagle among Bhattarai's 3 preferred successors

Former prime minister Baburam Bhattarai wishes to hand over succession to three persons born in Gorkha – Swarnim Wagle, Uttam Babu Shrestha and Laxmi Devkota – by getting them elected from the district.

Bhattarai expressed such desire in a tweet posted on Sunday, while also questioning whether the current electoral system would let that happen.

Wagle, who hails from Bungkot in Gorkha, is an economist and a former vice-chairman of the National Planning Commission.

Shrestha has a PhD in environmental science from the University of Massachusetts Boston, USA, while Devkota Budhigandaki is a former chairman of the Budhigandaki Hydroelectric Project Development Committee. Shrestha hails from Haramtari in Gorkha and Devkota is from Palungtar.