Nepal wrote to America on July 25 about non-participation in SPP: Foreign Minister

Foreign Minister Narayan Khadka has informed the House of Representatives that the government has already written to America about the decision to not participate in the State Partnership Program (SPP).

Speaking in the HoR on Friday, Khadka said that the government wrote to America on July 25. “I want to inform that Nepal sent written information through diplomatic channel to the American government on July 25, 2022 about the decision to not move SPP forward,” he stated.

“It took some time for correspondence as internal consultation was needed,” he clarified about the delay in correspondence.

Lawmakers from both ruling and opposition parties had demanded that the government inform the House about the status of SPP pointing that the government had not formally informed the American government despite the Cabinet taking a decision to not participate in SPP.

Speaker Agni Sapkota had then directed the government to inform the House about the government’s decision on SPP and its implementation status.