Keep decision to not grant cow as election symbol to Kamal Thapa's party as it is: SC

The Supreme Court (SC) has ordered the Election Commission to not implement the decision to not grant cow as election symbol to RPP-Nepal led by Kamal Thapa.

A joint bench of Justices Ananda Mohan Bhattarai and Kumar Chudal on Sunday has issued an interim order to keep the Election Commission’s decision as it is pointing that the Election Commission took the decision without any legal grounds and nobody disputed granting of cow as the election symbol.

Thapa had registered an application with the Election Commission demanding that his party should get cows as the election symbol. The Election Commission gave a decision on July 11 stating that his party cannot be granted cow as the election symbol.

Thapa had moved the Apex Court after that. The SC in the interim order has instructed the Election Commission to not grant cow to any other party but has also not pointed that cow is the election symbol of Thapa’s party.

Calling the issue a matter of grave concern, the SC has also asked to schedule hearing within seven days of receiving written answers.