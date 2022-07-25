Narayan Kaji Shrestha criticizes new citizenship bill

National Assembly member and CPN (Maoist Center) leader Narayan Kaji Shrestha has said that the new citizenship bill was brought to implement the minority’s ideology.

Speaking during the discussion on the Nepal Citizenship (First Amendment) Bill 2079 in the National Assembly on Monday, Shrestha expressed displeasure at the government’s withdrawal of the earlier citizenship bill that the State Affairs Committee of Parliament had passed by a majority after deliberations.

Shrestha said that the new bill was brought to implement the minority’s ideology by withdrawing the bill that had been passed by a majority of the committee. He said that such a practice will weaken democracy and parliamentary system.

Shrestha said that there was no reason to remove the seven-year provision for foreign women married to Nepali men to acquire naturalized citizenship.

Likewise, he said that there should be a provision to grant citizenship to foreign men who marry Nepali women and settle in Nepal.