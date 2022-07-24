Socialist front will field candidates in all 165 constituencies: Barsha Man Pun

CPN (Maoist Center) leader Barsha Man Pun has stated that the socialist center including left parties in the ruling coalition will field candidates in all 165 federal constituencies in the upcoming elections.

“Agreement has already been reached among Maoist Center, CPN (Unified Socialist), Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP), Baburam Bhattarai and Bam Dev Gautam to form socialist center,” Pun told reporters at Baneswhore on Sunday. “We will go for elections forming a front. We are preparing to file candidacy in all 165 constituencies. Alliance can be formed with Nepali Congress (NC) at a few places based on necessities.”

He, however, ruled out unification with any party before the elections despite formation of the front.

He stated that there would basically be two main political forces in Nepal after formation of the socialist front. “NC will now lead the traditional forces. The socialist front will lead the progressive forces. It is up to CPN-UML to decide where it will go.”

He added that the left parties were currently focused more on forming the socialist center than strengthening the coalition with NC.