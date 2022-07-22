We're suspicious after NC decision: Nepal

CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal has said that the party is suspicious after the central committee's decision of Nepali Congress (NC).

“This central committee meeting takes a decision to move forward by carrying out electoral alliance with the parties in the ruling coalition through mutual dialogue targeting clear majority in the upcoming House of Representatives (HoR) and provincial assembly elections for Congress,” the decision stated.

NC reportedly wants to initiate dialogue for sharing seats in a way that it wins at least 85 of the 165 seats in the first-past-the-post electoral system, and will soon initiate dialogue in the coalition to that regard.

In an interview to Image Television on Thursday, Nepal said that the decision was against expectations that NC would accept existence and status of other parties. "The kind of evaluation that came especially from the NC meeting has made us a bit suspicious. We feel we have been grossly undervalued as they feel they need 60-70 percent of seats and estimate that others would win one seat or eight seats (sic)," Nepal stated.

He pointed that NC cannot win so many seats on its own no matter how ambitious the grand old party's claims may be. "We cannot say which of the NC leaders would be safe in elections."

He warned that every party would think about a lot of measures to boost their status in politics and elections would not be as straightforward as NC thinks, and added that NC should also respect others' feelings as parties can adopt all kinds of options.

He revealed that he and Unified Socialist leader Jhalanath Khanal, CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Maoist leader Narayan Kaji Shrestha, and National Assembly member Bam Dev Gautam—who all were part of the nine-strong secretariat of the then CPN—are meeting recently to seek a role in Nepali politics.

He stated that the five leaders have the responsibility of left unity, and discussion to that regard should be held soon with elections just around the corner.