Speaker directs govt to inform House about SPP status

Speaker Agni Sapkota has directed the government to inform the House of Representatives about the government’s decision on the State Partnership Program (SPP) and its implementation status.

During the HoR meeting on Thursday, lawmakers from both ruling and opposition parties had demanded that the government inform the House about the status of SPP.

Although a cabinet meeting on June 20 had decided not to participate in the SPP, the Foreign Ministry has yet to write to the United States regarding the decision.

“My attention has been drawn regarding SPP. I direct the Nepal government to inform the House about the Nepal government’s decision and the status of its implementation in this regard,” said Sapkota.

On Wednesday too, CPN-UML lawmaker Bhim Rawal had demanded that the speaker issue a ruling to the government to inform the House about the status of the program.