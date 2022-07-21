Dahal proposes with Bhattarai to form socialist center before elections

CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has proposed formation of a socialist center before the upcoming elections with lawmaker Baburam Bhattarai.

Dahal has proposed so during their meeting in Lalitpur Thursday morning. The two leaders have been meeting frequently since Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) expelled Bhattarai and eight other leaders from the party.

Bhattarai had clearly told Dahal that he would not return to the Maoist party during their last meeting on Monday. Dahal has made the new proposal after Bhattarai remained adamant in his stance.

“Chairman and Bhattarai talked today morning. Chairman may have made some new proposals. There are talks about discussing his proposals even in the party,” Maoist leader Haribol Gajurel told Setopati. Bhattarai’s secretariat also confirmed about the new proposals.

“Chairman has proposed to keep CPN before socialist center in the name. Bhattarai does not seem to concur,” a member of Dahal’s secretariat stated.

Dahal is planning to move ahead forming a socialist center before the upcoming provincial and federal elections.

Dahal and Maoist leader Narayan Kaji Shrestha, CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal and leader Jhalanath Khanal, and National Assembly member Bamdev Gautam—who all were part of the nine-strong secretariat of the then CPN—had also decided to take initiative for left unity.

Homework has been started to that regard forming a coordination committee. Unified Socialist General Secretary Bedu Ram Bhusal said that the committee will prepare grounds for ideological unification and agenda.