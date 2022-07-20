Rawal occupies House rostrum over SPP

CPN-UML lawmaker Bhim Rawal occupied the rostrum of House of Representatives (HoR) on Wednesday demanding that the House be briefed on the letter sent by the government about the State Partnership Program (SPP).

Rawal raised the issue about SPP after reaching the rostrum to speak during the discussion on granting permission for participatory membership in Global Green Growth Institute on Wednesday.

Speaker Agni Sapkota went out after allotting Rawal three minutes to speak and CPN (Maoist Center) lawmaker Satya Pahari chaired the meeting after that.

Rawal started by pointing that major greenhouse gas emitting countries are not members of the institute and added that Nepal has always been a victim of treaties and agreements.

He then changed the topic and stated that the government has yet to send the letter about SPP despite discussions on the topic some time back. “Foreign and home ministers said Nepal will not participate in SPP. The Cabinet even took decision about that. It took decision saying Nepal will not move it forward but does not send letter (sic),” he elaborated.

He demanded that the House should issue a ruling to the government to explain why the letter has not been sent. He stopped speaking after adding, “I want to demand ruling about the demand of Nepalis.”

He would speak a few words and then stop while Pahari, who was chairing the meeting, would say that minister would answer about that. A few lawmakers even took exception saying that the topic of discussion was changed.

Speaker Sapkota returned as Rawal continued his occupation of the rostrum and urged the latter to sit down pointing that discussion was being held on another topic and attention had been drawn to the topic Rawal raised.

Sapkota then adjourned the meeting for 15 minutes.