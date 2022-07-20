Ruling coalition trying to push parliamentary elections back: Oli

CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli has accused the ruling coalition of trying to push the upcoming parliamentary elections back.

Addressing a training program for the party cadres of Bagmati on Wednesday, the main opposition leader has alleged that the coalition is focused on delaying the elections by putting pressure on constitutional bodies.

“There is risk of the unholy coalition pushing the elections back with complicity of even the constitutional bodies. Parliamentary elections must be held in December. It should not be allowed to be changed,” Oli stated.

He has claimed that the ruling coalition wanted to postpone even the local election and it was held in May only due to UML’s pressure.

He has also urged his party cadres to put pressure on the government to hold the parliamentary elections in December, and instructed them to prepare for the elections in a way that a UML-led government is formed. “A nationalist government should be formed holding the elections in time. UML-led government should be formed to work for nationalism and democracy.”