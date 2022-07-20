Chitra Lekha Yadav NC chief whip, Min Bishwakarma whip

Parliamentary party leader of Nepali Congress (NC) Sher Bahadur Deuba has appointed Chitra Lekha Yadav as the party’s chief whip and Min Bishwakarma as whip.

Deuba has made the appointments on Wednesday, according to a Baluwatar source.

The post of chief whip was vacant after Bal Krishna Khand became Home Minister in the Deuba government a year back while that of whip became vacant last week after Pushpa Bhusal was elected deputy speaker.

Yadav was former deputy speaker.