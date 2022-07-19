We'll not go against coalition with NC: Dahal

The meeting of CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal, leader Narayan Kaji Shrestha, CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal, leader Jhala Nath Khanal, and National Assembly member Bam Dev Gautam has ended.

The leaders met at the parliamentary party office of Maoist Center in Singha Durbar on Tuesday. Dahal said the leaders had positive discussion about party unification.

“We have discussed about the majority members of the then CPN opting for unification by continuing the current coalition with Nepali Congress,” he stated. “There is no disagreement over continuing the coalition. We discussed about how to make it effective.”

He revealed that the leaders also discussed about party unification. “We were together in the same party yesterday. Our unification and discussion are not against coalition. We will not go against the coalition with Congress.”

Nepal also confirmed that the parties will continue the current coalition, and added that those with similar ideologies will also make efforts to move forward together.