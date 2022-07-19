Bhattarai still in ruling coalition: Dahal

CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has said that Baburam Bhatatrai has quit Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) but not abandoned the ruling coalition.

Dahal and Bhattarai held discussion at the parliamentary party office of Maoist Center in Singha Durbar on Tuesday. “Bhattarai has left JSP but he is still in the ruling coalition,” Dahal said while coming out after the meeting.

The two leaders talked for around an hour and discussed even about unification of the forces with Maoist ideology, according to Dahal.

The meeting of JSP in Birgunj chaired by Upendra Yadav had expelled Bhattarai and eight other leaders. He is moving ahead to form a new political party after that.