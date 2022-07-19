Bhattarai, Dahal discuss forming socialist center

CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal and lawmaker Baburam Bhattarai have held talks on Tuesday.

According to a source, Bhattarai and Dahal discussed forming a socialist center during the meeting held at the Maoist Center’s parliamentary party office in Singha Durbar.

Bhattarai is also scheduled to discuss the issue with CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal, leader Jhalanath Khanal and National Assembly member Bamdev Gautam on Tuesday evening.

Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) recently expelled Federal Council Chairman Baburam Bhattarai and eight other leaders from the party, with Ashok Rai replacing Bhattarai as federal council chairman.

The party's central committee meeting, attended by almost two-thirds of the members as per the claims of the Upendra Yadav-led faction, in Birgunj took a decision to that effect last Thursday.

Bhattarai and the eight other leaders have been accused of acting against the party statute, convening meetings exercising the rights of the chairman, and deciding to form a new party, according to a leader close to party chairman Yadav.

Bhattarai had convened an extended central committee meeting in Kathmandu last Tuesday and Wednesday.