NC decides to forge electoral alliance to secure majority

Nepali Congress (NC) has decided to forge electoral alliance even in the provincial and federal elections.

The central committee meeting on Monday has decided to continue the current ruling coalition until the elections.

“This central committee meeting takes a decision to move forward by carrying out electoral alliance with the parties in the ruling coalition through mutual dialogue targeting clear majority in the upcoming House of Representatives (HoR) and provincial assembly elections for Congress,” the decision states.

The grand old party has also said that it will form a stable government that will complete the five-year term after the elections.

The party has also called its performance in the recent local elections satisfactory achievement, according to NC Spokesperson Prakash Sharan Mahat.

It has also decided to pick heads of three party committees. General Secretary Gagan Thapa will head membership management committee, central member Ananda Prasad Dhungana discipline committee and another central member Shyam Kumar Ghimire accounts committee. Members of these committees have yet to be picked.

The party, that held its general convention in December 2021, had to complete all the party departments and committees within six months of the general convention. But NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba hadn’t showed any interest in completing them.

NC has also decided to complete sister organizations by mid-August. Most of the sister organizations have not held general convention.