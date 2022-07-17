I don't know why meeting with Modi was cancelled: Dahal

CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has stated that his scheduled meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was cancelled suddenly.

Talking with media persons at the Tribhuvan International Airport upon his arrival Sunday evening, Dahal said that he was told until 12:45 Sunday afternoon that the meeting was on but was later informed that the meeting was not possible.

"I don't know, like you all, why the meeting was not possible in the last hour. Maybe PM was busy after huge loss of life and property following floods in India," Dahal added. "Meeting party (BJP) president should suffice as the party president had sent invitation. I don't know the reason."

He claimed that his India visit lived up to expectations despite lack of meeting with Modi and added that the welcome extended to him from the airport to the BJP headquarters was grand.

He counted his meetings with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra, and Modi's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and revealed that everything from history to present was discussed in a cordial environment in all the meetings. "I return back a very hopeful person."

He stated that his meeting with Nepali Congress (NC) leader and wife of Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba Arzu Rana Deuba was normal and just a courtesy call."She has gone for treatment. Making a courtesy call expressing interest in her treatment is normal as she is PM's wife and also NC central member," he elaborated. "Simple issues including her health was discussed in that meeting. To understand more than that would be wrong."