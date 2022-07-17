Dahal meets BJP President JP Nadda

CPN (Maoist Center) President Pushpa Kamal Dahal has met Chairman of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) JP Nadda in New Delhi on Sunday.

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was also present during the meeting held at the BJP headquarters, according to Dahal's personal secretary Ramesh Malla.

Both the sides have yet to officially inform what the leaders discussed during the meeting. Dahal earlier met Jaishankar separately.

Dahal is also reportedly scheduled to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi later in the day but the time has yet to be revealed.

Dahal, who reached Delhi on Friday, will return to Nepal Sunday itself.