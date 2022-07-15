SC revokes petition against appointment of Nepal Police IGP Singh

The Supreme Court (SC) has revoked the writ petition filed against appointment of Dhiraj Pratap Singh as the Inspector General of Nepal Police.

Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Bishwa Raj Pokharel had lodged the petition demanding revocation of Singh's appointment.

A joint bench of Justices Deepak Kumar Karki and Kumar Chudal on Friday has revoked the petition instead, according to SC Spokesperson Bimal Pokharel.

Pokharel had reached the SC on May 2 seeking revocation of appointment of Dhiraj Pratap Singh as the IGP on May 1.

Bishwaraj Pokharel, Sahakul Thapa and Rabindra Dhanuk were also contenders for the post of top cop. Pokharel was the first among the four to be promoted to AIG in December 2020. Thapa was then promoted last June while Singh and Dhanuk were promoted only in March.