Ruling coalition meeting at Baluwatar

Top leaders of the ruling coalition have met at Baluwatar Friday morning.

The meeting discussed whether to extend the term of Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), that is expiring shortly, or not. It also discussed contemporary political issues, according to a Baluwatar source.

Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba, CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahl, CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal and Rastriya Janamorcha Vice-chair Durga Paudel participated in the meeting.

JSP Chairman Upendra Yadav, who is currently in Birgunj, did not attend the meeting.