No weapons purchase now: Deuba

Prime Minister and Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba has said that the government is not purchasing weapons for Nepal Police now.

NC leaders Gopal Man Shrestha and Arjun Narsingh KC had questioned during the party’s Central Committee meeting held at the party office in Sanepa on Thursday why the government was preparing to purchase weapons for hundreds of millions of rupees at a time of economic crisis in the country.

Responding to the queries, PM Deuba said that the government has made no preparations to procure weapons at present.

“Weapons won’t be purchased now,” he said. “The government has not made any preparations regarding purchase of weapons either.”

Lawmakers had also protested saying the government was preparing to buy weapons worth Rs 840 million.

The party's next Central Committee meeting will take place on Saturday.