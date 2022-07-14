NC leader KC questions govt decision to purchase arms

Nepali Congress central member Arjun Narsingh KC has raised questions over the government’s decision to purchase weapons costing hundreds of millions of rupees for Nepal Police at a time of economic problems in the country.

Speaking at the party’s Central Committee meeting held at the party office in Sanepa on Thursday, KC questioned the rationale behind the government’s decision to procure foreign weapons worth Rs 840 million for Nepal Police when the country is facing a growing economic and financial crisis and depleting foreign currency reserves.

The government has started the process to purchase small arms and crowd control equipment worth Rs 840 million for Nepal Police.

Deputy Inspector General Tek Prasad Rai, spokesperson for Nepal Police, said in a press statement issued on Monday that Nepal Police has moved forward the process to procure weapons as it has been facing an acute shortage of weapons for a long time.