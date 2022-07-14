YCL lodges complaint against NRB Governor Adhikari with CIAA

The Young Communist league (YCL) affiliated to ruling CPN (Maoist Center) has lodged a complaint against Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) Governor Maha Prasad Adhikari with the Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA).

YCL leaders have reached the CIAA premises Thursday and lodged the complaint accusing Adhikari of corruption by lying about his educational qualification.

Governor Adhikari was also criticized on Wednesday by ruling party lawmakers who claimed that he was actually the member of the Finance and Planning Committee of CPN-UML listed as M Adhikari.

But Governor Adhikari and the main opposition UML both have been claiming that the said member of the Finance and Planning Committee is not Governor Adhikari.