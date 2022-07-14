Bhusal files candidacy for deputy speaker from ruling coalition

Pushpa Bhusal of Nepali Congress (NC) has registered candidacy for the post of deputy speaker of House of Representatives (HoR) on behalf of the ruling coalition on Thursday.

Bhusal registered her candidacy with Dev Gurung of CPN (Maoist Center) proposing her candidacy and Laxmi Kumari Chaudhary of CPN (Unified Socialist) supporting it.

The ruling coalition has agreed to give the vacant post to the grand old party. Speaker Agni Sapkota was elected HoR member on a CPN (Maoist Center) ticket.

Bhusal had lost to Shiva Maya Tumbahangphe of CPN-UML in the election for deputy speaker in 2017.

The main opposition UML has yet to decide whether to field candidate for the post or not.

The Federal Parliament Secretariat has already published a notice stating that election for deputy speaker will be held on Friday.

The post of deputy speaker is vacant since resignation of the then deputy speaker Shiva Maya Tumbahangphe before election of Agni Sapkota as speaker in January 2020 as she and Sapkota both came from the then ruling CPN. The Constitution requires House speaker and deputy speaker to come from different parties.