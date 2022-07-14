Dahal to visit India Friday

CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal will go to India on Friday for political meetings.

A Maoist leader told Setopati that Dahal is visiting India for political meetings. He is going on invitation of Chairman of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) JP Nadda, according to the leader.

Dahal is visiting India just days after Head of the International Liaison Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Liu Jianchao visited Nepal and met politicians including chiefs of the major communist parties.

Dahal is scheduled to return on Sunday.