Ruling coalition to field NC's Pushpa Bhusal as deputy speaker candidate

The ruling coalition has decided to field Pushpa Bhusal of Nepali Congress (NC) as its candidate for the post of deputy speaker of House of Representatives (HoR).

Candidacy of NC Whip Bhusal is a certainty, according to a source.

NC leader Min Bahadur Bishwokarma earlier said that the ruling coalition had agreed to give the vacant post to the grand old party. Speaker Agni Sapkota was elected HoR member on a CPN (Maoist Center) ticket.

Bhusal had lost to Shiva Maya Tumbahangphe of CPN-UML in the election for deputy speaker in 2017.

The main opposition UML has yet to reveal whether it will field candidate for the post.

The Federal Parliament Secretariat has already published a notice stating that election for deputy speaker will be held on Friday. Candidacy for the post will have to be registered on Thursday.

The post of deputy speaker is vacant since resignation of the then deputy speaker Shiva Maya Tumbahangphe before election of Agni Sapkota as speaker in January 2020 as she and Sapkota both came from the then ruling CPN. The Constitution requires House speaker and deputy speaker to come from different parties.