Govt tables citizenship bill in parliament

The bill to amend the Citizenship Act has been tabled in the House of Representatives.

Home Minister Bal Krishna Khand tabled the bill during the House meeting on Wednesday.

Before the bill was tabled, Speaker Agni Sapkota had presented three notices of protest against the bill for decision.

Sher Bahadur Tamang and Bhim Rawal of CPN-UML and Prem Suwal of Nepal Workers' and Peasants' Party had registered the notices of protest.

UML had objected to the withdrawal of the report presented by the State Affairs and Good Governance Committee of the House on the previous citizenship bill.

The committee’s report submitted to the House had a provision that required any foreign woman marrying a Nepali citizen to permanently stay in Nepal for seven years in order to apply for naturalized citizenship.

The new bill brought by the government has removed the provision.