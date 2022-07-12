Process of splitting JSP starts

The process of splitting Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) has started.

JSP Chairman Upenda Yadav and Federal Council Chairman Baburam Bhattarai, who have reportedly agreed for amicable split, have convened separate meetings with Bhattarai calling extended central committee meeting in Kathmandu on Tuesday, and Yadav calling central executive committee meeting in Birgunj Tuesday itself. The Yadav faction will also convene central committee meeting in Birgunj on Wednesday and Thursday.

JSP has been bitterly divided in recent times due to differences between Yadav and Bhattarai, with the Bhatatrai faction alleging Yadav of acting unilaterally, and violating the party statute.

The party formed after unification of the then Federal Socialist Party and Rastriya Janata Party (RJP) has already suffered a split after most of those coming from RJP left the party to register Loktantrik Samajwadi Party (LSP).

"The party is now on the way to split in a procedural manner," Dambar Khatiwada, who is close to Bhattarai, told Setopati.

Prakash Adhikari, who is close to Yadav, has issued a statement on the other hand claiming that the meeting of Bhattarai faction in Kathmandu is not official, and added that there is conspiracy against the party.

Another leader close to Yadav revealed that the meeting of Yadav faction will discuss the meeting called by Bhattarai faction.