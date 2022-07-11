CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli has said parties should be ready to change the current federal system if it fails.

Speaking with editors Monday afternoon Oli, who put pressure on the then prime minister (PM) Sushil Koirala to promulgate the Constitution without waiting to bring the aggrieved Madhes-based parties on board, has conceded that there was haste at the time of promulgating the Constitution in September 2015.

"We brought federalism after all. We have formulated acts and laws for its implementation. We should not go toward making it a failure saying it won't succeed but all the hard works will not bear fruits if it were to fail in practice," said Oli who is accused by those inside his party and outside of not owning up the political changes that ended monarchy and ushered the country into a federal system of governance. "We should be ready for change if it does not succeed."

Talking about a different topic he also claimed that the current government is run not by Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba but his wife Arzu Rana Deuba and her brother. "I don't want to talk about whether sir (Deuba) or madam (Arzu) runs the government. Does the sister run it or brother, or which of the brothers-in-law (out of Deuba and Arzu's brother) run it? I don’t want to go there," he stated.

"Or the force that considers it runs the government whoever the PM may be," he added hinting toward CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

Oli claimed that the constitutional process has been destroyed and corruption left unrestrained no matter who is running the government.

He then went ahead and predicted that the country's economy will become like that of Sri Lanka if the current state of affairs were to continue.