No unification before elections: Nepal

CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal has said that there will be no unification with any party before the upcoming elections.

There were reports about efforts to unify the party with CPN (Maoist Center) before the elections a few days back.

Talking with media persons in Dhangadi on Monday, Nepal has ruled out unification before the elections. "We won't unify with any party before elections. Some have felt threatened presuming that there will be unification. Don't feel threatened. You can rest assured without raising your heartbeat," Nepal stated.

He has added that the party formed after splitting from CPN-UML is focused on expanding party organization now instead of unification with others.

He has also claimed that the American State Partnership Program (SPP) would have been signed if the current coalition government were not in place.