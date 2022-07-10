Senior Chinese official Liu Jianchao meets PM Deuba

Liu Jianchao, the current head of the International Liaison Department of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), met Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Sunday.

During the meeting, Liu and PM Deuba discussed Nepal-China ties as well as relations between the two parties.

Liu had reached Baluwatar with his team to meet PM Deuba on Sunday afternoon.

Liu arrived in Kathmandu at around 10 am Sunday on a chartered flight with an eight-member delegation. He is on a four-day visit to Nepal.

During his stay in Kathmandu, Liu will call on President Bidhya Devi Bhandari, CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli, CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal and other leaders.

He is scheduled to meet Dahal on Monday and Oli on Tuesday morning. He had earlier held virtual talks with the two leaders.

Liu, who took charge of the CCP’s International Liaison Department in the first week of June, is another high-level Chinese official to visit Nepal after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in March.

He is scheduled to return on Wednesday.