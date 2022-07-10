Bhattarai, Yadav call separate meetings of JSP central committee

Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Chairman Upendra Yadav and Federal Council Chairman Baburam Bhattarai have called separate meetings of the party’s central committee.

The Bhattarai faction has called an extended meeting of the central committee in Kathmandu for July 12-13 while the Yadav faction has called a central committee meeting in Birgunj for July 13-14.

According to leader Bishwadeep Pandey, who is close to Bhattarai, the central committee meeting on July 12-13 will discuss about the party’s internal issues, organization and future work plans, and also review the recently held local election.

The agenda for discussion has been sent to the party’s office-bearers, central members and Federal Council members, said Pandey.

Bhattarai is also scheduled to present a political report on contemporary issues at the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Yadav faction has claimed that the central committee meeting will be held in Birgunj and that the meeting to be held in Kathmandu is not legitimate.

According to Prakash Adhikari, chief of the party’s central office, the party's central members have already been informed to attend the meeting in Birgunj.

Issuing a press release, he has said that “there is no such official meeting of the party in Kathmandu on that very day.”

JSP is heading for a split, with Bhattarai and Yadav having already agreed to part ways amicably.

Leaders say Bhattarai was not consulted even when three ministers from the party were replaced by new faces recently.