House committee decides to extend statute of limitations in cases of sexual violence

The Law, Justice and Human Rights Committee of parliament has decided to extend the statute of limitations in cases of sexual violence.

The Committee’s meeting on Friday, during deliberations on the draft of the bill brought to amend a few acts related to sexual violence, unanimously decided to extend the statute of limitations in cases of sexual violence, said the Committee’s chair Krishna Bhakta Pokharel.

According to Pokharel, victims of sexual violence can now file a case within two years of the offense.

“In the case of victims who are minors or differently abled, we have decided to extend the statute of limitations to three years,” he added.

The statute of limitations currently requires that a case be filed within a year of offense if the victim is an adult, and within a year of the victim completing 18 years if the victim is a minor.