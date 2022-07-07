CPN (Maoist Center) has formed a 125-strong politburo.

Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal announced that the politburo will have 125 members and read out the names during the party's central committee meeting at the Nepal Academy on Thursday.

The politburo members include Dahal, Narayan Kaji Shrestha, Krishna Bahadur Mahara, Giri Raj Mani Pokharel, Barsha Man Pun, Janardan Sharma, Narayan Dahal, Hit Bahadur Tamang, Jhakku Prasad Subedi, Suresh Rai, Shashi Shrestha, Rekha Sharma, Anjana Bishankhe, Ram Kumar Yadav, Amrita Thapa, Maheshwar Dahal, Dilip Prajapati, Lekhnath Neupane, Devendra Paudel, Onsari Gharti Magar, Renu Dahal, Shakti Bahadur Basent, Leela Mani Pokharel, Matrika Yadav, Shalik Ram Jammakattel and Khim Lal Devkota among others.

There was confusion as Chariman Dahal had to reread the names after some leaders pointed that their name was not included in the list. Dahal then pointed that he may have read the wrong list and read another list.

But some names were still missing and Dahal asked the hall to endorse the proposal to make a 125-strong politburo pointing that the names can be finalized later. The hall then applauded in endorsement.

But some central members still protested asking the criteria for being picked in the politburo.

The party, that had completed its general convention in the first week of January, has yet to elect office-bearers. It ended the general convention electing Dahal as chairman and picking central committee members.