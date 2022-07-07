Govt to withdraw citizenship bill through HoR today

The government will withdraw the citizenship bill through the House of Representatives (HoR) Thursday.

The Cabinet meeting on Tuesday has decided to withdraw the citizenship bill currently in the HoR, according to a minister.

Home Minister Bal Krishna Khand will take back the bill during the HoR meeting later in the day.

The bill was registered in the HoR on August 7, 2018. It was discussed in the State Affairs Committee of the HoR, and the report subsequently submitted to the HoR on June 23, 2020. The bill can be withdrawn only through the Cabinet meeting once it is tabled in the House.

The new bill will not have the disputed provisions.

The committee’s report submitted to the HoR, after passing it through majority, has a provision that requires any foreign woman marrying a Nepali citizen to permanently stay in Nepal for seven years if she wishes to get naturalized citizenship.

Lawmakers from ruling Nepali Congress and Madhes-based parties have opposed the provision.