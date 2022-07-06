Parliamentary committee to probe Minister Sharma

A parliamentary committee will be formed to investigate on Finance Minister Janardan Sharma over allegations of bringing unauthorized persons to the ministry at the time of finalizing the budget to change tax rates.

Minister Sharma is accused of bringing former nayab subba (non gazetted first class employee of the government) Raghunath Ghimire and others to the ministry at the time of finalizing the budget May 28 night to change tax rates.

The parliamentary committee to be formed Wednesday itself, according to a Baluwatar source, will investigate those allegations.

Minister Sharma, meanwhile, has told the meeting of expanded central office held at the residence of CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal that he will put his side of the story in the House on Wednesday.

The main opposition CPN-UML, meanwhile, has already said it will not allow Minister Sharma to speak in the House.