Cabinet decides to withdraw citizenship bill

The government has decided to withdraw the citizenship bill.

The Cabinet meeting on Tuesday has decided to withdraw the citizenship bill currently in the House of Representatives (HoR), according to a minister.

The bill was registered in the HoR on August 7, 2018. It was discussed in the State Affairs Committee of the HoR, and the report subsequently submitted to the HoR on June 23, 2020.

The bill can be withdrawn only through the Cabinet meeting once it is tabled in the House.

The minister added that the bill would again be submitted in the House after removing the disputed provisions.

The committee’s report submitted to the HoR has a provision that requires any foreign woman marrying a Nepali citizen to permanently stay in Nepal for seven years if she wishes to get naturalized citizenship.

Lawmakers from ruling Nepali Congress and Madhes-based parties have opposed the provision.