Maoist Center meeting stopped on the day Dahal was to give answers

The ongoing central committee meeting of CPN (Maoist Center) has been stopped on the day Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal was scheduled to answer questions raised by party leaders.

The meeting has been stopped Tuesday for necessary homework, according to Dahal’s personal secretary Ramesh Malla. Dahal was scheduled to answer questions raised by party leaders in the meeting that started on Sunday.

Speaking in the meeting members have demanded that office-bearers be selected even by extending the ongoing meeting. The party, that had completed its general convention in the first week of January, has yet to elect office-bearers.

Party leaders are also divided about how to contest the upcoming federal and provincial elections. While some are for continuing the current ruling coalition, others are demanding that the party should move forward forging a greater left alliance.

The meeting will continue from Wednesday afternoon, according to Malla.