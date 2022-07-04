Finance Minister Sharma must resign: Gagan Thapa

Nepali Congress General Secretary and lawmaker Gagan Thapa has said that Finance Minister Janardan Sharma must resign.

Talking to journalists after the House of Representatives meeting on Monday, Thapa said that Finance Minister Sharma must resign from his post as questions have been raised about him in and outside the parliament.

“I feel the prime minister should immediately take some action since the Finance Ministry has said that there is CCTV footage of only 13 days,” said Thapa. “Such a big issue has been raised in and outside the parliament. I don’t know whether it is true or not. But since this issue has already been raised, what I understand is that the finance minister must resign now.”

He added that the prime minister should immediately relieve Minister Sharma of his duties and investigate the matter if he does not resign voluntarily.